Tony Khan Provides Update On AEW Dynamite Travel Issues Due To Tropical Storm Debby

Tony Khan took to social media ahead of "AEW Dynamite" to address travel issues caused by Tropical Storm Debby. The show tonight will emanate from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which has been dealing with the impacts of the storm, and has seen numerous flight delays and cancellations. As a result, Khan confirmed that several wrestlers were struggling to get to the show, although everyone announced has either made it already or will do so imminently, and he was forced to hold off on making announcements in anticipation of the "travel mayhem." "With flight cancellations, several AEW wrestlers are struggling to get to AEW Dynamite tonight," Khan wrote via X. "Thankfully everyone announced for tonight's show is here or en route! I've held back other announcements anticipating travel mayhem + will change accordingly! See you on TBS tonight!"

MJF wrote on Tuesday to social media that he would be making a ten-and-a-half hour drive to North Carolina due to the cancellations. He is scheduled to face Kyle Fletcher tonight in the build to his American Championship defense against Will Ospreay at All In. Following Khan's announcement, The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens confirmed that they were in the building, as well as Mariah May, who is scheduled to face Viva Van tonight.

Elsewhere on the card, Bryan Danielson is slated to face Jeff Jarrett in an Anything Goes match. Khan previously announced that Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat would be a special guest at ringside for the bout. Katsuyori Shibata is also slated to face Bryan Keith, with Shibata looking to score a measure of revenge against The Learning Tree and its branches on behalf of Samoa Joe and Hook.