Kayla Braxton Explains Reason Behind WWE Departure

Former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton has addressed her departure from earlier this year. It was in June that she announced she would be leaving WWE after eight years, and she went into her reasoning during an appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "So I was under contract. Announcers, we operate very differently. I just realized, within myself after eight years; I've done everything I can do here," she revealed. Becker debuted in October 2016 on the "WWE NXT" brand, but by 2017 had appeared on several Premium Live Events, making her full transition to main roster shows in April 2019.

Prior to her departure, she had been ever-present as host of "The Bump," and had developed an ongoing storyline of-sorts with Paul Heyman in her role as backstage interviewer. She further reasoned that she had decided to leave to pursue opportunities outside of wrestling, "You know how the schedule is at WWE. It's very hard to [accomplish] anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company."

"I wasn't doing much anymore at my former position. I just had to make the decision, not knowing necessarily what I was about to do in that moment, but I had to walk away. It was all amicable, I just knew it was time for me to peace out," she added. Following her departure, there had been rumors that Becker had been in contact with AEW. But she later dispelled that speculation by clarifying she was looking to move away from wrestling, otherwise she would have remained with WWE.

