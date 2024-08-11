WWE Star The Miz Explains How He Got Comfortable Helping New Talent In Locker Room

The Miz is one of the most tenured stars on today's WWE roster having been with the company for 20 years and accomplished several goals such as main eventing WrestleMania and becoming a two-time Grand Slam champion. The Miz has now revealed that he originally struggled when he became a locker room leader and somebody that other stars learn from.

Advertisement

Speaking with WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes on his podcast "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" The Miz explained how he wasn't comfortable with being a "mentor" but has been able to grow into that role over the last three years.

"I don't know how much I do because sometimes I'm like, what am I gonna teach them, right? And then I'll sit there and watch a match, or some of them will go like, 'Hey, will you watch my match?' And I'll watch it, and I'll go, this, this, this, this, and I'll think of a million things, and I can actually see it now. It's interesting to be that guy, I never felt like I was that guy. I was uncomfortable with it three years ago and now I feel like I'm more comfortable, more confident."

Advertisement

The Miz also mentioned that he felt like he gained confidence in mentoring younger stars in WWE when he started working on celebrity matches because he had the opportunity to train many of the famous personas that he later got to wrestle. Now he applies those same methods to many stars he teaches today.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE: What Do You Wanna Talk About?" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.