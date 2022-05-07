As a guest on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, The Miz joined the show to talk about his experience working with celebrities in the WWE, most notably Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. The former WWE Champion also mentioned how helpful Triple H was in the lead-up to his WrestleMania 37 tag team match involving Bad Bunny.

“I was having trouble with the beginning of that Bad Bunny match, I was trying to figure it out, like, I’m a WWE superstar and this is a celebrity,” Miz said. “He’s a music person and he’s coming into my world and he’s just going to be able to do things? And Triple H is the best at being like, ‘yeah, but what if you do this…’ and I’ll go, ‘oh.’ And sometimes, that’s all you need, just a little bit of advice, and then he sat down with me for 20 minutes and after that 20 minutes, I knew exactly what needed to be done. We went out there and just killed it.

“As much as I hate to say it, Bad Bunny did absolutely phenomenal in that match. It takes four to make that match magic, and each person, even Damian Priest, like, that’s his first big match and it’s with a celebrity. You have to be there by their side, guiding them, force-feeding them, and Damien Priest came in there not only with ideas but sometimes, you have an idea of where you’re going to go, and when they go above and beyond that idea, it’s like, ugh. It makes your job so much easier.”

During the same podcast, The Miz also highlighted a full circle moment he experienced in the lead-up to his WrestleMania 27 match with John Cena involving The Rock. The A-lister detailed how having his closest friends in attendance that night made him realize how special of a moment he was in.

Continuing to talk about his time with the WWE, The Miz mentioned why he hates hearing the term phoning it in with the WWE, and explained how no talent or person within the company does that. The former WWE Champion said everyone in the company is always trying to elevate themselves no matter the situation and there’s always in-depth discussion about what is happening in a WWE ring no matter what the event.

“Every time a superstar goes out there to perform, we’re trying to set the bar,” Miz said. “As much as people think, like, oh yeah, on RAW, they’re just phoning it in… We never phone it in, never. There is never a time when there is not an in-depth discussion about what is happening in a WWE ring, no matter if it’s SmackDown, RAW, NXT, WrestleMania, and any other premium live event. There is so much thought that goes into everything that we do whether it’s a 30-second match or a 45-minute match. We’re always thinking, always trying to elevate ourselves. If I get 30 seconds in the ring, I’m trying to make it the best five-star 30-second match you’ve ever seen in your life. Does it happen? Normally, no, but you better believe I’m trying for it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]