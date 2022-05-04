During the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, WWE Superstar The Miz joined the show to talk about his Hall of Fame-caliber career with the WWE and some of his favorite moments throughout it. The former WWE Champion revealed the most memorable time he had ever taken a superstars finishing move, coming during a memorable tag team match he had at Survivor Series 2011.

“Taking The Rock’s Peoples Elbow at Survivor Series when he hasn’t come back to wrestle in like eight years,” The Miz said. “Being able to be in that first match, being able to be trusted with that match, me and R-Truth — Truth was a fun tag team partner, we had a blast. I got arrested in Cleveland and thrown out of the building, it was amazing. We had so much fun, and then to be able to go up against [John] Cena and The Rock in Rock’s first match back?

“To be able to take the People’s Elbow was incredible because I remember being on the ‘Real World’, going, ‘What do I want to do with myself?’ And looking on the shelf and there’s a Rock action figure, and saying, ‘I want to be a WWE superstar.’ Here I am 15 years later, in the middle of the ring, in Rock’s first match back in eight years in a sold-out MSG [Madison Square Garden]. It’s insane.”

Continuing to talk about his memorable moments with The Rock in the early 2010s, The Miz also spoke about main eventing WrestleMania 27 against John Cena and having “The Brahma Bull” be an integral part of it. He also mentioned the most memorable moment from that match, having his closest friends ringside watching him be involved in a match with a superstar he idolized.

“WrestleMania 27, I am standing in the ring with the WWE Championship and I look over and look to my left, and my 10 friends, who were in my living room watching The Rock and [Steve] Austin for the second time they headlined WrestleMania, and there I am headlining with the title and I’m going up against Cena and The Rock’s a part of it, and I’m looking over at them telling them, like, dude, we did it, we all did it. Without them and their support, they probably wouldn’t be there.

“It takes a lot of support and a lot of positivity from your friends and family to get to where you want to be. You’re going to get a lot of no’s, a lot of, ‘Nah, that’s not going to happen.’ But your friends and family who really, truly support you and love you, they’ll go, ‘I may not believe in it, but if you believe in it, I believe in you.’ And that’s sometimes all you need.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

