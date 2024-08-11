The Miz Says He'd Rather Be Booed By WWE Fans Than Cheered, Discusses Downside

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin knows how to work a WWE crowd, having debuted on the main roster back in 2006. Most recently, The Miz has been performing as a babyface, something relatively unusual for him, alongside fellow WWE veteran R-Truth. The pair even held the Word Tag Team Championships, winning them in a WrestleMania moment during the ladder match that split the tag belts.

The former WWE Champion recently sat down with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" WWE YouTube show and explained why he likes working as a heel, even though there is a downside to being the bad guy.

"I love being booed," he said. "The only thing I don't like is maybe my T-shirts don't sell, right? My merchandise doesn't sell, and that's a big thing when you're negotiating contracts and stuff. It's like a big metric and it's like, well, I'm a bad guy. My job is to make them hate me so much that they don't buy my T-shirts and stuff. But you want them to buy your T-shirts but can't stand you, right?"

The Miz said that the only reason he remains a babyface on WWE TV is because of R-Truth. He said his tag team partner makes anyone he's around a good guy. Miz called him "funny and entertaining," and said he's just fun to be around. Even though he's still a babyface, Miz doesn't understand some of the bad guys of the day who act like they want to be, in his words, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"A lot of heels, even to this day, they want to be liked," he said. "Like I want people to be like, 'Oh, yeah!' The cool heel."

