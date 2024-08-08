WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/6/2024

"WWE NXT" was back on August 6 with another week of high-profile matches, as the second part of The Great American Bash special hit the airwaves on SyFy. With the Olympic Games still going on in Paris, France, WWE loaded up the show in order to bring fans over to "NXT's" temporary home, but how many people tuned in on Tuesday night? According to Wrestlenomics, the August 6 "NXT" averaged a total of 534,000 viewers, marking a 14% increase from the 468,000 viewers who saw week one of The Great American Bash on July 30. With the show being pre-empted, the average viewership is lower than the trailing four weeks by 16%, and the same average period in 2023 by 13%, but that number will likely rise back to where it was throughout July when the show returns to USA Network on August 13.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, the show earned an 0.16, up 7% from the 0.15 number earned the previous week, but down by 24% compared to the trailing four weeks. However, despite being pre-empted, the 18-49 number for August 6 keeps the average level with the same period in 2023, meaning that without the pre-emption, "NXT" would have shown significant improvement in the demographic compared to 2023.

With a 0.16 number, "NXT" placed sixth overall for all cable shows that aired on August 6 according to Programming Insider, with the only things beating "NXT" being the coverage of the Olympic Games on USA (placing first and second respectively), and the three one-hour blocks between 8PM and 11PM that aired on FOX News completing the top five. However, "NXT" did not place in the top ten for all prime time shows when broadcast TV is considered.

