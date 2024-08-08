WWE's Dominik Mysterio Shares New Twist On Viral Rey Mysterio Call Of Duty Pic

Dominik Mysterio is apparently a big fan of 'Call of Duty's new WWE Superstar Skins pack. "Dirty Dom" posted a darkly humorous meme on X, showing the kind of violent liberties he's able to take with his father in the game that he otherwise could not in real life. The image shows a picture of Dominik as a child playing a handheld game console, superimposed with a still of his father, lying dead in the game. The image of a deceased virtual Rey Mysterio has seen widespread distribution around social media. Dominik first voiced his frustration with his father's inclusion in the game back when Activision Blizzard announced the collaboration in July.

According to their official website, the WWE Superstar Skin downloadable expansion can be used on "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III," "Call of Duty: Warzone," and "Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile." In addition to Rey, players can also use Rhea Ripley and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to unleash bloody first-person shooter mayhem.

Those who aren't as familiar with the "Call of Duty" franchise saw the WWE expansion trailer for the first time when it aired during SummerSlam. However, it's not the first time "Call of Duty" and WWE have crossed paths. In a rather contemptuous occurrence, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T sued Activision over what he felt was an unlicensed use of his image. Booker claimed that the character of David "Prophet" Williams from "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" bore an uncanny resemblance to the G.I. Bro persona that he briefly wrestled under in WCW. The lawsuit was ultimately unsuccessful.

