WWE's Dominik Mysterio Reacts To Dad Rey Mysterio Appearing In Call Of Duty Franchise

Earlier today, WWE announced a major video game crossover with the upcoming game "Call of Duty: Warzone," which will feature several WWE stars appear in the game as playable characters. The three names announced for the game were none other than Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio.

It was Mysterio's inclusion that didn't exactly sit well with his son, rival, and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. Taking to X on Wednesday afternoon, Mysterio referred to his father's inclusion in the game as "an ass cheeks choice," even going as far to tag Call of Duty's official account in the tweet. At least so far, Mysterio's cries have fallen upon deaf ears, as Call of Duty has ignored him to this point in the afternoon.

His father's video game status is only the latest bit of frustrating news to hit Mysterio's desk over the past few months. The Judgment Day number has become the obsession of WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who has attempted to seduce Mysterio ever since he helped her claim the title from Becky Lynch at the end of May. So far, Mysterio has appeared uneasy about her advances, even as she has gained favor with his Judgement Day stablemates.

Unfortunately for Mysterio, things became more complicated the last two weeks when Ripley returned, angered over his interactions with Morgan, not to mention Morgan's reign of a title Ripley vacated. Ripley would later issue a challenge to Morgan for a match at SummerSlam, a bout that would put Mysterio squarely in the middle.