Booker T Weighs In On Logan Paul's US Title Run In WWE

This past weekend at SummerSlam, Logan Paul lost his United States Championship to LA Knight after holding the belt for 273 days, and arguably becoming one of the most talented celebrities to ever transition into the squared circle. WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has now commented on Paul's U.S title reign. Speaking on "The Hall Of Fame," Booker explained that Paul's WWE run is incredibly rare, and will be difficult to replicate, while also giving credit to the YouTuber for being able to keep up with some of the best that WWE has to offer with limited experience.

"Especially a guy that just walked into the business with zero experience, right into the main event, WrestleMania with The Miz taking on the Mysterios. Definitely, that's not something you're never gonna see ever again, I'm serious. I'm talking about a guy that has sustained and actually been relevant enough to where people believed him in that position. I got to give Logan Paul a hell of a lot of credit man, a hell of a lot of credit because like I said, I really don't think we're going to see anybody come from the outside world, and not just have a match but this guy went on a run."

Booker compared Paul's WWE tenure to singer/songwriter Bad Bunny, as well as NFL legend Lawrence Taylor, who both only competed in one-off matches or on rare occasions. By contrast, the former United States Champion chose to prove that he could succeed as a full-on professional wrestler, and perform on the same level with some of the best athletes in the company.

