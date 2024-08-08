Bully Ray Identifies Two Tells From Wes Lee's Promo On WWE NXT

Wes Lee shocked fans this week when he turned his back on former friends Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz following the main event of Tuesday's "WWE NXT." On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray said he was way ahead of the "NXT" audience, as Lee dropped a series of clues that Bully picked up on.

"There were two tells to me. Early in the promo, Wes Lee referred to himself as 'I,'" Bully noted, explaining that Lee's rephrasing as "we" when discussing himself and The Rascalz had to have been intentional. "It denotes a selfish point of view but he quickly changed his tone ... so that was just a little tip of the cap there." Bully also mentioned the interview earlier in the night, where Lee was asked about his history with The Rascalz, and the "flood" of emotions that came out of the former North American Champion.

"It was a very circumstantial situation to me, like if the interviewer had never asked these questions, maybe these floods of negative emotions would've never come back to Wes," Bully said, quick to hedge that it was his opinion, and he couldn't outright call the storytelling intentional. Lee and friends Miguel and Wentz had been reunited through the partnership between "NXT" and TNA. Wentz had previously worked for WWE under the name Nash Carter, even holding the NXT Tag Team Titles with Lee, before Wentz's release in 2022 forced the duo to vacate.

