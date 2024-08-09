AEW Dynamite Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/7/2024

With wrestling ratings down across the board in the face of the 2024 Olympic Games, "AEW Dynamite" managed to marginally improve on last week's numbers.

As first reported by PWTorch, Tony Khan's flagship Wednesday night program brought in an average of 622,000 total viewers on August 7, up 2% from the 609,000 average viewers it drew for the August 2 episode. This week's show also rose in the key 18-49 demographic, up to 0.19 from last week's 0.18. Overall, "Dynamite" ranked eighth in the key demo among cable programs on Wednesday; interestingly, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics noted that "Dynamite's" longtime lead-in, "The Big Bang Theory," scored 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic, which has rarely — if ever — happened before.

The impact of the lead-in was also clearly seen in Wrestlenomics' quarter-hour breakdown. As usual, "Dynamite" peaked with 822,000 average viewers in QH1 (which was taken up entirely by the first part of an American Championship eliminator match between Kyle Fletcher and MJF) but dropped to 732,000 in QH2 and 626,000 in QH3 — an average loss of almost 200,000 viewers in the first 30 minutes. The show never recovered from that point, eventually settling at a low point of 516,000 viewers during the seven-minute overrun (the finish and post-match of Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett). The same pattern generally held for the key demo rating.

While this week's "Dynamite" rating represented an increase from last week, the show as a whole continues to backslide in year-over-year metrics, with Wrestlenomics noting that "Dynamite's" average viewership for the month of August 2024 is currently down 29% from August 2023, while August 2024's key demo numbers are down 39% from last year at the same time.

