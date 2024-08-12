WWE Champ Gunther Explains His Approach To His Character, Pro Wrestling

It's no secret that Gunther is one of the most hard-hitting and physical wrestlers on the WWE roster, and his World Heavyweight Championship victory over Damian Priest at SummerSlam was no different. "The Ring General" has discussed in detail his unique in-ring style, how he portrays his character, and how he stands out and is different from his colleagues.

Speaking on "Hall Of Fame," Gunther explained that focusing on getting fan reaction and making his persona feel real are the most important aspects of his character. He admitted, though, that it's become increasingly difficult to be convincing in front of an audience due to their knowledge of the sport being scripted.

"I mean it's 2024, now everybody knows what we do is scripted, it's sports entertainment. But I always wanted to make it my goal when I walk to the ring that the people's reaction is like, 'Okay, now it's getting real, like now we're in for something special,'" said Gunther. "And I always try to get the people to forget about the fact that what we do is entertainment and just be in the moment and make them feel for my opponent and that's what I'm always aiming for. I think over time, that's what made me stand out from the pack."

Gunther also stated that he's not a fan of social media and tends to keep most of his personal life private. But he understands that fan interaction, developing a character, and marketing yourself often happen online.

