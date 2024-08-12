Former ROH Owner Cary Silkin Likens Watching WWE Or AEW To Popular Soap Opera

Many of the biggest stars in wrestling today are Ring of Honor alumni, who worked under Cary Silkin while he helmed the promotion, which included the likes of Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe, and CM Punk.

During a recent interview with "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment," Silkin took a look at modern wrestling and which soap opera it reminds him of.

"When I do watch either WWE or AEW or I go visit — which I did a few weeks ago to AEW or TNA, whatever they're called this month — it's like an episode of 'All My Children,'" said Silkin.

As mentioned earlier, many major stars got their start in the promotion, and even Silkin questioned whether some of them would've hit it big if it wasn't for ROH. Interestingly, Silkin quickly provided an answer to his question, hypothesizing that these stars would've likely eventually found their way.

"I'm happy for everybody that's, you know -– did the Ring of Honor platform ... Well, here's the question: if the Ring of Honor platform didn't exist, would a Samoa Joe, or a Tyler Black/Seth Rollins, or a Kevin Steen/Kevin Owens, or a Kyle O'Reilly. I mean, or a Mark Brisco, Jay Lethal, so on and so forth, would they have had the success?" he said. "Without patting myself on the back too much, it was such a different climate in wrestling."

While Silkin seems to be entertained by AEW and WWE, during a November 2023 interview, he shared his concern about how Tony Khan has been handling ROH since he purchased the promotion.

