AEW All In 2024 Ticket Sales Update

AEW All In 2024 is looking like it will fall short of the attendance recorded for last year's event at Wembley Stadium. On August 25, AEW will present the second iteration of its Wembley Stadium super-show, which famously drew over 70,000 live fans last year to become far-and-away the biggest event in company history.

Advertisement

Roughly two weeks away from the event, Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that 45,148 tickets had been shifted, leading to the belief that the final total will land in the region of 50,000. By comparison, WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland on August 3 drew 57,791, and this year's total stands to land tens of thousands shorter than the first All In. Either way, it looks to be the second-largest show in AEW history, and Meltzer further noted that the gate should top $6 million. Per WrestleTix, 45,158 tickets have been distributed (as of 4:30 AM EST) out of a current setup allowing 51,314 — leaving 6,156 available for purchase.

AEW All In 2024

Sun Aug 25 2024 17:00:00

Wembley Stadium, London Available Tickets: 6,156

Current Setup: 51,314

Tickets Distributed: 45,158 📈 | +512 since the last update (8 days ago)

📅 | Days until show: 17 pic.twitter.com/vBxLTuglrl — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 8, 2024

Advertisement

With two weeks of programming left, the All In card has started to come together, headlined with a Title vs. Career match between AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland and Bryan Danielson. Mariah May will also return to England with the goal of dethroning "Timeless" Toni Storm as AEW Women's World Champion, alongside fellow Brit Will Ospreay facing MJF in a rematch for the AEW American — formerly International — Championship. Jack Perry and Mercedes Mone will also be defending their TNT and TBS titles against Darby Allin and Britt Baker respectively, while The Patriarchy will defend their Trios titles, and there will be a Casino Gauntlet match to determine a new challenger for the AEW World Championship.