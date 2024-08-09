AEW Files New Trademark, Perhaps Related To Canceled PPV Match

AEW has filed a new trademark bearing resemblance to a cancelled match type from earlier this year. Per USPTO, AEW filed to trademark "Meat Mayhem" for the purpose of "Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests" on August 8. While it could be mere coincidence, AEW had planned for a "Meat Madness" match, pitting multiple super heavyweights against one another, for the Revolution card in March. A trademark application was filed for that match type in February, the same month Tony Khan took to social media to confirm he was shelving the concept. Khan said he would be putting the match "on ice," as a result of injuries sustained by several wrestlers planned to compete.

Ahead of Revolution during a media call, Khan expanded on the idea he had for the bout, citing the crowd response to Miro and Powerhouse Hobbs during All Out 2023, and Keith Lee against Brian Cage in December, for coming up with it. He said he'd envisioned a multi-man scramble featuring larger wrestlers, including the aforementioned as well as Lance Archer. But he wanted to save the match for a time where he didn't have to work around key big men being on the injured list.

The new trademark filing comes at an interesting time for AEW, with multiple marquee shows slated for the next couple months. By far the biggest show of AEW's calendar, All In will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London, England, on August 25. Then on September 7, All Out 2024, will also broadcast from Chicago's NOW Arena. And on September 25, AEW TV shows will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the annual Grand Slam special.

