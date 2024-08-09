Bryan Danielson On The Differences Between WWE And AEW

Bryan Danielson spent over 10 years in WWE before jumping ship to AEW, where he's currently in his fourth year on the roster, and will be challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at All In on August 25. Danielson recently opened up about the major differences between WWE and AEW. Speaking with "Gorilla Position," Danielson explained why he prefers AEW over WWE at this stage in his career, while also going into detail about how many of the differences between both companies originate from AEW being newer.

"This has been the most fun I've ever had these last three years. Part of that is because of how AEW is focused on the wrestling, but part of it, also just my mental take on wrestling now, it's very different than when pretty much any time in my career, I'm just literally doing it for fun ... there's positives and negatives on both sides and especially with AEW being a newer company, they don't necessarily have the infrastructure for some of the things right that you expect in WWE ... I've had an incredible time doing what I'm doing and there are a lot of people who, and I think I'm one of these people, who prefer the style in AEW."

Danielson continued by sharing that he doesn't regret leaving WWE, and is satisfied with the decision he made to start working in AEW. He also believes that WWE has changed for the better, and purposely goes out of his way not to speak negatively about the company, but reiterated that he still would've changed career paths even if Triple H had taken over as creative head while he was still there.

