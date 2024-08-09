Backstage Report On Cody Rhodes' Potential Opponent For WWE Bash In Berlin

Cody Rhodes may be defending his WWE Championship against a close ally later this month. Following SummerSlam in Cleveland on August 3, WWE heads to Berlin, Germany, for its Bash in Berlin event on August 31. Already confirmed for the event is Gunther versus Randy Orton for the World Heavyweight Championship, and now Ibou of "WrestlePurists" has reported the plan is for Rhodes to defend his title against Kevin Owens.

Rhodes is fresh off defending his title against Solo Sikoa, thanks to an assist from the returning Roman Reigns. However, Owens and Orton also emerged on the side of the champion to even the odds against The Bloodline beforehand. Orton's appearance on "WWE Raw" to make his match with Gunther has effectively postponed the much-touted potential bout between he and Rhodes, and there is a good chance that the reportedly planned Owens feud gets started during tonight's "WWE SmackDown."

Outside of his main event emergence, Owens was absent from the SummerSlam card. He had previously appeared at Money in the Bank in July, losing alongside Rhodes and Orton against The Bloodline in the main event. This would be his first title match since losing the United States Championship three-way also involving Orton to Logan Paul, and his last attempt at the WWE Championship held by Rhodes was when Reigns was champion. He lost to Reigns after 19 minutes of action, though the moment of the night came afterward, when Sami Zayn turned on the "Tribal Chief."

