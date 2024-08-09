Logan Paul Names Move He Pulled Out At WWE SummerSlam That He'll Never Do Again

Logan Paul's transition from social media maverick to professional wrestling sensation has been nothing short of extraordinary. With each appearance in the squared circle, Paul has defied expectations, blending his natural athleticism with an innate understanding of showmanship that has left fans and critics in awe. His performance at SummerSlam 2024 was no exception, featuring a moment of acrobatic brilliance that set the wrestling world abuzz. On "Impaulsive," Paul engaged in a candid conversation with WWE legend The Undertaker, dissecting the jaw-dropping springboard moonsault he executed against LA Knight at SummerSlam. The discussion revealed the physical toll of Paul's high-flying.

"I'm sore. That was the most painful one yet. But I was telling you as long as I'm not injured, that's always the biggest blessing," Paul said. "I have to [push the envelope] because they say I'm a part-timer, which is kinda true." Paul conveys a chip on his shoulder when it comes to the label of part-timer. However, later in the conversation, Paul reflected on the sustainability of his daredevil approach.

"I don't ever wanna do that move again," Paul confessed. "When I first got in here [WWE], I knew I could shock people with these moves that I could do. And it's still very fun and there is that daredevil in me that's like, how far can I push it. And one day I'm sure I'll get the answer to that ... I'm envious of Roman, who doesn't have to risk his body health and wellness because people are so invested in the story." It's clear that Paul is grappling with the balance between spectacle and longevity in his wrestling career. Despite his show-stopping performance, Paul's night at SummerSlam ended in defeat, with the loss of his United States Championship.

