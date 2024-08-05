Backstage Update On Logan Paul's Condition Following WWE SummerSlam 2024

It was an eventful SummerSlam weekend for Logan Paul, originally because of things he said on social media before the big event occurred. Later though, the headlines were all about Paul falling short in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, where he dropped the WWE United States Championship to LA Knight, much to the delight of Paul's fellow Clevelanders. In doing so, he may have also narrowly avoided serious injury.

On Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that Paul had been "shaken up" during his match with Knight, which was noticeable to those watching closely thanks to the "glassy look" Paul sported in his eyes during the latter stages of the match. Nevertheless, it appeared Paul wasn't injured too badly, as Meltzer noted that he still did everything he was supposed to do, and finished the match with no changes made.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select confirmed that Paul's near miss occurred during a top rope move, where Knight nearly dropped Paul on his head with what looked like a sheer drop avalanche brainbuster. Unlike spots earlier in the night involving Rhea Ripley and her previously injured shoulder, the brainbuster wasn't planned, as Knight was supposed to hit Paul with a superplex instead. Even still, those within WWE confirmed Paul came out of the spot okay.

What Paul's next step will be coming out of SummerSlam remains to be seen, as its unclear whether he will look to regain the US Title from Knight, or if he will take a brief hiatus from the ring, as he has done following bigger events. At this time, Paul isn't scheduled for "SmackDown" this Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or tonight's "Raw" from Baltimore, Maryland.