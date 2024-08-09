Drew McIntyre Discusses Choosing Lines, What Not To Say In WWE Promos On CM Punk

The year long feud between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk has been one of the WWE's most heated rivalry's. Their mutual animosity towards each other behind the scenes has been used to make things more personal between their characters. However, McIntyre has now recently opened up about one particular segment with Punk that he felt could've went too far on television.

At the onset of a conversation on "Notsam Wrestling," McIntyre made it clear he regrets nothing: "I've never, for one second, questioned anything I've said..." He did, however, refer back to his promo with Punk in Chicago. Punk referenced McIntyre's previous gimmick and asked him "Who chose you?" alluding to when McIntyre was famously selected as former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's next chosen star.

"He said the one line during the one promo about the chosen one and so I had to make a decision in the moment; do I come back with something and potentially have a negative effect on the company, just what's going on right now in the public eye or do I take it elsewhere and Chicago, it's a babyface, it's the right business decision, so I made a choice in that moment not to say something ... I made the choice to do the best thing for the company during that time."

McIntyre also explained that he had originally taken things "a step further" with his infamous line about praying for Punk to be injured but workshopped it with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "Between Triple H and I, we got it where we feel like we wouldn't offend a lot of people. I had it a little further than that and Triple H dialed me back slightly and we landed there."

