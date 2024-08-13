WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Considers Possibility Of Match With SmackDown GM Nick Aldis

In the Triple H era of WWE, Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis have emerged as the new faces of authority, breathing fresh life into the often-maligned General Manager roles on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" respectively. Their presence has injected a sense of gravitas and legitimacy into weekly programming, harkening back to an era when onscreen authority figures were more than mere plot devices. Appearing on the "Insight" podcast, Pearce delved into the depths of his in-ring career, addressing the lingering question of his ability to step back between the ropes.

"100%. Right now. Let's go. How much can you pay me? ... Those that know, know," Pearce said. "I've been done for 10 years. December 21 of this year will be 10 years to the day I had my last match ... Now I have to back up. If you rewind five years or so, I guess you could say that I hold a singles victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, which was the main event of a "SmackDown"". This reminder of Pearce's in-ring prowess naturally led to speculation about a potential clash with his "SmackDown" counterpart, Nick Aldis. The possibility of these two authority figures settling their differences in the squared circle is a prospect that has had fans talking.

"Yeah, there's something there. And there's a lot of air and opportunity between Nick and I. ... But here's the thing — you have to want it. I don't think he wants that," Pearce joked. "Neither one of us are ever gonna angle for a position in the spotlight like that. I think we're both content, very happy, and very honored to have the positions we have in WWE currently. ... [But] I ain't afraid to get my hands dirty either. So if the situation calls for it, I'm sure Nick would be down for it."

