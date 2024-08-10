AEW's Mercedes Mone Shows Appreciation For Olympic Standout Simone Biles

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone took time out to celebrate her compatriots' success at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Simone Biles stormed her way to four medals in Olympic Gymnastics — three gold and one silver — and declared she loved her "Black Job," a potential swipe at Donald Trump for his controversial comments concerning immigrants taking "Black jobs." Either way, Mone felt it was a sentiment she could get behind in the latest installment of "Mone Mag."

Advertisement

"I've been watching so many clips of the Olympic stars and seeing Simone Biles; that girl is INSANE! I watch her work, and my mouth hits the floor!" Mone lauded the gymnast before adding, "I'm also fully with Simone and her sentiments about her work and achievements being her Black Job. What I have done in wrestling has always been my Black Job. And in AEW, being the best and ascending us all continues to be my Black Job. And guess what, I love my Black Job at AEW!"

I love my black job 🖤 https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

Mone has a point, considering she and Bianca Belair made history as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania in 2021. And she would give another shout-out to fellow Black athlete Sha'Carri Richardson — picking up one gold and one silver medal this past week — and defend her for skipping a press conference after picking up her silver medal. "She's tired! As an athlete and superstar, I know that it just comes with the territory," she wrote. "But I know that you want a break after such a tiring event, especially a race where you are exerting so much against such high stakes ... You don't want to talk to anyone. You just want to be in YOUR ZONE." The TBS Champion has been consistent in her praise for Team USA throughout the Olympics, further promising that she will find a way to support the US Women's Wrestling team following Travis Kelce and Flavor Flav's respective efforts for US Rugby and Water Polo.

Advertisement