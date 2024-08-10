Jey Uso Addresses Roman Reigns' WWE Return, Impending Bloodline Civil War II

Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam in Cleveland, setting the wheels in motion for a second Bloodline Civil War in as many years. In the months following Reigns' loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Solo Sikoa declared himself the new "Tribal Chief" and shaped The Bloodline as he saw fit — replacing Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman with Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. In a recent Sports Illustrated interview, Bloodline original Jey Uso addressed the return of "The Original Tribal Chief."

"There is no one better [than Roman Reigns]. He makes it look so easy. I look up to him. He's got this art form down," Uso said of his cousin. SI reporter Justin Barrasso specifically noted that "Reigns will have his own backup, and it will be a star-studded group that includes his cousin Jey."

Reigns and Sikoa are in the earliest innings of their power struggle, and there has been nothing on WWE programming to indicate an original Bloodline assembly as of yet. One would think WWE would have to come up with quite the explanation for Jey to return to Reigns' side after the explosive events of 2023, which ultimately saw him leave the group to seek his fortune as a babyface singles star.

"It's a little scary," Jey said, referring to splitting off from the group to walk his own path last year. "You've got to sink or swim on your own. I'm still getting used to that."

Jey also spoke about the state of things on "WWE SmackDown" and his younger brother, Sikoa, while also taking the time to talk up his older twin, former tag team partner, and WrestleMania rival, Jimmy Uso.

"Solo needs his ass whupped. There's no doubt about that," Jey said. "People are going to love Jimmy. He's the funniest guy I know, so much funnier than me. You've seen glimpses of what he can do on his own. Wait until you see his greatness. He's up next."