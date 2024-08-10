WWE CCO Triple H Shares Backstage Photo With Legendary Marvel Superhero Actor

Former International Fitness & Bodybuilding Federation star and "Incredible Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno was present for Friday night's "WWE SmackDown." Following the vein of notables to attend WWE shows, CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque caught up with Ferrigno for a backstage photo opportunity which he shared to social media.

"Good to see my friend, the 'Incredible' Lou Ferrigno, at SmackDown tonight. A true legend in the bodybuilding world and on the silver screen," Levesque wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter).

Good to see my friend, the "Incredible" Lou Ferrigno, at #SmackDown tonight. A true legend in the bodybuilding world and on the silver screen. pic.twitter.com/489Uu7j1Az — Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2024

Ferrigno made waves as a competitive bodybuilder in the 1970s to capture both IFBB's Mr. America and Mr. Universe titles. However, he came second in his best attempt at becoming Mr. Olympia, losing to Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1974; the competition would become a subject of the documentary "Pumping Iron" in 1977. Ferrigno then landed the role of The Hulk — with Bill Bixby playing his alter ego, Dr. David Banner — throughout the late '70s and '80s. His legendary portrayal would land him cameos in future "Hulk" movies a la Stan Lee, including the 2003 adaptation directed by Ang Lee and the second Marvel Cinematic Universe film released in 2008; he's also done voice work for several iterations of the CGI Hulk character.

Ferrigno has attended WWE previously, as part of a cluster of celebrities who attended WrestleMania VII in 1991.