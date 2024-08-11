Mercedes Mone To Defend AEW TBS Title On Dynamite Against Former Women's World Champ

Britt Baker is set to challenge Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship at All In at Wembley Stadium, but if another member of the women's division has anything to say about it, Mone won't be keeping the title that long.

Hikaru Shida challenged Mone after exhibiting a somewhat edgier side during her match on Saturday's "AEW Collision." The often jovial former Women's Champion faced former "WWE NXT UK" star Aleah James, who was making her AEW debut, in a vicious display to pick up the win in just over a minute and a half, though she could have had the match won sooner with less offense. Following the bout, she boasted about her resume as the longest-reigning women's champion and set her sights on Mone, challenging her for next week's "AEW Dynamite." The bout was made official shortly after by Tony Khan, who posted his announcement to social media.

"Hikaru Shida made the challenge tonight LIVE on AEW Collision! Now I'll make it official in realtime!" his announcement read on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite ... TBS Championship. Mercedes Mone vs Hikaru Shida. Winner defends vs Britt Baker at AEW All In!"

With Baker and Mone's title match already announced for All In, Shida has the unique opportunity of taking away not just the championship but a spot on the largest show of the year from "The CEO." Shida was unsuccessful when she faced Baker during "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts" just last month; the pair are now 2-2 overall. Shida and Mone have never met in the ring before.