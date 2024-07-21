Britt Baker To Take On Hikaru Shida In First Match Back From Injury On AEW Dynamite

After Skye Blue's injury brought her "AEW Collision" match to a screeching halt, her opponent Hikaru Shida was left unsatiated in her bloodlust. The former three-time AEW Women's World Champion took to a backstage interview, and by the time her segment aired, she had set her sights on a new opponent: Dr. Britt Baker.

Shida entered the backstage interview and succinctly cut off Lexi Nair. She shouted her desire for a "fight," before she announced that she wants a fight with Baker. She went into detail about her target, and berated the newly returned Baker for her immediate title opportunity.

"Welcome back! And now you want to be the TBS Champion?" Shida scoffed. "Get in line!"

Shida reminded Baker that she made her "bleed once before," and she expressed her desire to repeat the offense at the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts."

Baker returned to AEW in dramatic fashion following current TBS Champion Mercedes Moné's match against Stephanie Vaquer in a title-for-title match at Forbidden Door 2024. Interestingly, Moné also told her new challenger to "get back in line," to which Baker claimed that there was no line.

As Baker's challenge to Mone for the TBS Championship at All In is currently unconfirmed, Shida could appear as a dark horse in the championship scene. Baker has yet to respond to Shida's challenge as of writing, but should she accept, Shida would be her first opponent on AEW programming post-injury.