Chris Jericho Explains How New AEW Gimmick Grew Out Of 'Negativity From Social Media'

Chris Jericho's "Learning Tree" gimmick is polarizing, and there are many vocal AEW fans who want him to retire from the squared circle — or at least take an extended hiatus. The former AEW World Champion is aware of his haters, though, and he's allowed their resentment to inform his current on-screen persona.

"I'm a big proponent of letting the story lead you, not the other way around," Jericho told Sports Illustrated. "That allows me to evolve. The whole Learning Tree is taking negativity from social media and getting a reaction out of it. That's what wrestling is all about–getting people to react to what you're doing."

Jericho added that he's built his career on letting the story dictate the direction of his character. According to "The Ocho," this has led to him being able to reinvent himself in order to have a long and successful run at the top. The AEW star claimed that he always wants to evolve, as opposed to being a wrestler who coasts on past successes.

"I've never wanted to be a nostalgia act, I've never wanted to rest on my laurels. I've also never been afraid to take chances and do something different, and that's what we're doing right now."

Jericho has no intention of retiring any time soon, either. The 53-year-old believes that he's still capable of performing at a high level, and he's having fun in AEW. With that in mind, his naysayers will have to get used to seeing him on their television screens for the foreseeable future.