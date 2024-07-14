AEW Star Chris Jericho Explains Why He Doesn't Plan On Retiring Soon

Despite pleas for him to hang up his boots from the more vocal members of AEW's fan base, Chris Jericho doesn't plan on retiring yet. While speaking to "McGuire on Wrestling," "The Ocho" revealed that he's having too much fun at the moment, and he still feels like he has plenty to offer the company.

Advertisement

"I'll know when it's time. I'm having a lot of fun and still contributing significantly. I can still deliver top matches on any given night — not always, but often enough. I love what we're doing with AEW right now, so there's no hurry to retire. When the time comes, I'll know. For now, as long as I'm having fun and feeling good in and out of the ring, there's no reason to stop."

Jericho has shared his thoughts on retirement before, noting that AEW reawakened his love for wrestling and that he's not ready to say goodbye yet. The former AEW World Champion doesn't have a planned timeline in mind for calling it quits, stating that it could either happen tomorrow, 10 years from now, or some time in between. For now, though, fans will just have to get used to seeing "The Learning Tree" impart more of his wisdom on the roster. Furthermore, Jericho plans on having his final match against Lance Storm, who's currently a producer for TNA Wrestling, and that might not happen for a while yet.

Advertisement

As it stands, Jericho believes that he's doing the best work of his career with his current incarnation. His gimmick plays into some of the biggest criticisms lobbied toward him in recent years, but it seems that the AEW star is taking the negative feedback with a pinch of salt.