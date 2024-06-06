AEW Star Chris Jericho Explains Why His Current Incarnation Is His Favorite

Throughout his 30+ year career, Chris Jericho has been known for his ability to reinvent himself, frequently altering his on-screen persona. Jericho has portrayed diverse characters, from "The Lionheart" to "Super Liger," often sparking debate over which era of Jericho is his best. In a recent interview with "TMZ Sports," the reigning FTW Champion described why his current incarnation, "The Learning Tree," is his favorite — at least right now.

"People will always ask me 'What's your favorite era of Chris Jericho?'" said Jericho. "I always say the one I'm in right now. The Learning Tree. If it's not, then why am I doing it? There's been a lot of great moments, but I like this era. I like what's going on right now."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jericho stressed the importance of respecting the wrestling legends that came before. Specifically, he has felt fortunate to help men and women throughout the wrestling business improve their salaries, partially in solidarity with those who paved the way.

"Salaries have finally gone to where they're getting closer to where I think our talent in every company should be getting," he said. "A lot of the old-school brothers didn't get that. They were riding the roads 300 days a year for whatever they could make."

Jericho's desire to help is as much about aiding the current generation of talent as it is about paying respects to those who came before.

"I'll always keep an eye on that and try and help out when I can because those guys earned it," Jericho said. "If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here."

Jericho's comments came less than 24 hours before the debut of his latest talk show segment, "TV Time," on "AEW Dynamite," which saw him continue his ongoing feud with former FTW Champion HOOK.

