AEW Star Chris Jericho Discusses Thought Of Retiring

With over 30 years of experience, eight world titles to his name, and a number of different avenues to explore outside of wrestling, Chris Jericho is one of the most influential performers in the history of the business. However, there are a few fans out there who have started to question when "The Ocho" might eventually hang up his boots, especially following the way Sting wrapped up his career at AEW Revolution.

During a special Q&A session on the "Jericho Cruise," Jericho was asked about his potential retirement, and if he puts any thought into how he would like to end his career. "It's interesting to me because I don't really think about stuff like retirement." Jericho explained how he had so much fun with Kevin Owens during his final run with WWE, which then led to his return to NJPW to face Kenny Omega that ultimately became one of the first dominoes to fall in what would end up becoming the creation of AEW in 2019.

Jericho went on to say that AEW reinvigorated his love for wrestling, and extended his career by a significant amount of time as he most likely would have retired had AEW not been created, which is why he doesn't want to retire as he is having so much fun in AEW. However, even though he still feels like he can have the best match on any card he's involved in, Jericho did make one interesting point about his potential retirement. "My retirement match will be whatever storyline we have, when that moment comes, it could be tomorrow, it could be ten years."

