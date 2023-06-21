Don Callis: Omega Vs. Jericho Is The Most Important Wrestling Match Of 21st Century

Don Callis and his new protege Konosuke Takeshita have been garnering some of the wildest reactions in All Elite Wrestling as of late, with Callis' betrayal of Kenny Omega pushing him into a new stratosphere of villainy. Appearing on "Talk is Jericho" alongside Takeshita, Callis discussed his lengthy history with Omega, and it wasn't long before the topic of Omega's Tokyo Dome match against Jericho came up — with Callis having plenty to say on the importance of the bout.

"I think what is true, Chris, is — I think that might be the most important wrestling match of the 21st century, because of what it did," Callis said. "It broke down a lot of barriers. It did create this incredible juggernaut that is All Elite Wrestling." Jericho then pointed out that the match also helped NJPW, Omega, Jericho, and Callis himself.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say that I'm responsible for Kenny Omega being a great video gamer," Callis continued. "I'm not. I'm not here to tell you that I'm responsible for Kenny Omega being kind to animals. I'm not, even though I support that. Here [are] the things I'm responsible for: [the] bottom line is he asked me to come to New Japan and help him to strategize. Even though I was an announcer, I helped him with strategy for the Okada match. He only wins the IWGP title when I'm with him in New Japan, because Kenny needs someone like me to make the difficult decisions."