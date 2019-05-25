Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of tonight's AEW Double or Nothing and will receive a shot at the AEW World Championship. Earlier in the night, Adam Page won the Casino Battle Royale and will now meet Jericho for the title at a later date.
The looks have changed through the years, but there's still only one @IAmJericho. #AEWDoN
.@KennyOmegamanX stands ready to change the world all over again. #AEWDoN
.@KennyOmegamanX can do this all day... and you can't escape! #AEWDoN
.@KennyOmegamanX takes flight, wiping out Jericho! #AEWDoN
.@IAmJericho fights out of the Tiger Driver and sends Kenny plummeting through the table! #AEWDoN
.@IAmJericho fights off Omega's V-Trigger... right into the Walls of Jericho! #AEWDoN
.@IAmJericho got every last bit of that Codebreaker! #AEWDoN
