Cody Rhodes Says The Rhodes Family Has Their Own Version Of The Bloodline

The Rhodes family presence in the wrestling world began with "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and continued with his sons, Cody and Dustin (fka Goldust), both of whom are still active performers. After that, the proverbial torch will be passed on to another pair of brothers known as "The Texas Outlaws."

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Cody looked ahead at the future of the Rhodes family, which lies in that of his nephews Dalton and Dylan, who debuted earlier this year. With that in mind, Cody asserted that his family legacy will live on, just like The Bloodline's.

"... Behind the curtain are my nephews Dalton and Dylan. They're close with Dustin, and to see them go from playing around to the point where now I can see it–it's one of those things where, once you start, you can't stop. They're both at the University of Texas, and more than anything, my mom would like them to finish. But I look forward to the decisions they make. They're not ready to wrestle Jacob Fatu just yet, but they'll get there. It doesn't–and won't–end with me," Cody said. "We have our own bloodline."

As Cody pointed out, Dalton and Dylan are still fairly fresh competitors in the squared circle. Despite this, the duo — performing under the ring names of Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes – now find themselves as the Rhodes Wrestling Academy Tag Team Champions, having defeated The RWA Outlaws (Romero Crews & RTJ) at the latest RWA Showcase event. The Rhodes Wrestling Academy is run by Dustin Rhodes out of Leander, Texas.