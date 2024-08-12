WWE HOFer The Undertaker Discusses Difficulties He Had Accepting Retirement

The Undertaker's WWE retirement was a difficult moment for not just his fans, but for Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary persona. While speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Calaway recalled his transition out of wrestling after his retirement and coming to terms with hanging his boots up.

According to the veteran, his in-ring retirement was difficult due to how long he portrayed The Undertaker. However, he got over it by focusing on his wife and children to anchor himself. "It helped me shut that door, because everyone always expected me to be Undertaker, and I'd always expected to be. I knew it was gonna come one day, but I really didn't, you know?"

Calaway admitted that the decision to retire was ultimately made for him due to his body not being able to deliver anymore. "In my mind and in my heart? I still wanted to be out there doing it. And I pushed, you know, I was looking for that perfect ending. You know. I was looking for that (...) [John] Elway, the [John] Elway finish. (...) Wins two Super Bowls, rides off into the sunset."

"The Deadman" noted how he had a vision for a final match, but that he had to listen to his body in the end. "But my mind and my heart weren't there yet, so there was a time I had to catch up and figure out, you know, how to fill that void, and man, I discovered podcasting and it's really been awesome." Fortunately, Undertaker looks back on his final match against AJ Styles fondly; while it wasn't a traditional classic, it allowed him to end his in-ring career on a positive note.

