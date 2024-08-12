Kevin Owens Marks 10-Year Anniversary Of WWE Signing

It's been a decade of prizefighting for Kevin Owens. August 2024 marks 10 years since the former WWE Universal Champion signed with WWE, and Owens took to social media to remind fans just how heralded his signing had been a decade ago.

Owens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the WWE.com article which announced his signing. The article notes that legends from TKO Group Holdings Board Member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin tweeted in celebration of the then-Kevin Steen's arrival in WWE.

"Welcome to the club homeboy. Very happy for you and your family," Johnson wrote. Steve Austin advised Owens to work on his cardio. Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Paul "Triple H" Levesque both tweeted about how Owens' signing happened the same day that the WWE Network became available in his home country of Canada. However, while Owens was sharing the well-wishes of 10 years ago, one of his "SmackDown" roster mates decided to rain on the former WWE NXT Champion's parade.

"It's a shame we don't get this Kevin Owens anymore," former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller wrote, still bitter over Owens' win over Waller and his tag partner Austin Theory. "Instead we get you simping for Cody Rhodes and being handed pity title matches. #SimpOwensSimp."

As of late, Owens has been teaming with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in Rhodes' rivalry with The Bloodline, often helping the Undisputed WWE Champion even the odds against the group. The friendship has led to Rhodes offering Owens a World Title match at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin, which "The Prize Fighter" seemingly wants no part of, as he feels he hasn't earned it.