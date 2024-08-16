Roxanne Perez On Her Initial Imposter Syndrome In WWE NXT

Roxanne Perez's nickname, "The Prodigy," was not simply plucked from a wrestling gimmick grab bag; one can see her achievements thus far and know that it fits. She won her first "NXT" Women's Championship before turning the legal drinking age, and before that, she claimed Ring of Honor's top prize as a teenager. But despite all her early success, Perez revealed to Stephanie Chase on YouTube that she dealt with self-doubt upon coming to the WWE for the first time.

"I think when I first got to the WWE, I didn't really know exactly who I was," Perez admitted. "I was still so nervous. I was just starstruck. I finally had my dream job, [but] I felt like just kind of still doubting myself, wondering...am I really able to hold this championship at 20 years old? Am I living up to 'The Prodigy' name? And I think I had to just throw all those doubts away, and really make people stop underestimating me."

After debuting as a babyface in "NXT," Perez turned heel in March, adopting a more cocksure attitude and disavowing fan support.

"When I finally made the switch, and was just like, you know what? I am 'The Prodigy.' I am one of the best women's wrestlers in the world right now," Perez said. "So I think it's finally time for me to start knowing who am I and showing everybody who I am... Every single day I'm living my dream, and I feel it just goes to show all the hard work that I put in since I was 13 years old, it's all paying off. So it's really cool to experience all the things that I'm experiencing.

