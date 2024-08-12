Johnny Gargano Credits R-Truth For WrestleMania Inspiration

R-Truth has been praised for his willingness to go the extra mile, and the veteran has seemingly captured the respect of many of his peers in WWE. Recently, former WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano praised Truth during an appearance on "The Wrestling Classic," explaining how Truth's antics led to a opportunity for Gargano and partner Tommaso Ciampa to pay homage to two of their idols while working on TV with Truth, who repeatedly mistook them for Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

"So R-Truth is a national treasure, we all know that," Gargano said. "What started as just an off-hand backstage segment that we would just do from every week from then on, we're like 'Oh, this is like a thing now.'"

Gargano and Chiampa were both cultivated by Triple H and Michaels, which was why the two felt they should pay homage to the D-Generation X founders.

"It got to the point where we were like looking at gear for our first WrestleMania," Gargano continued. "Shawn and Hunter have been so influential for me and Tommaso, and the fact that we are doing this bit on television as well? It just made sense. We asked Hunter, 'Hey, is it okay if we kind of pay homage to you and Shawn at WrestleMania?' And obviously he was like 'Yeah, of course, whatever you guys want to do.'"

Gargano said he and Ciampa will take every and any opportunity to pay homage to Michaels and Triple H going forward.

