WWE Star Johnny Gargano Feels 'Blessed' To Work With These WWE HOFers
One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano has discussed the impact that Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his WWE career.
Gargano recently spoke to the "Under The Ring" podcast about why his return to WWE was mostly because of Triple H's presence in the promotion.
"I worked hand in hand with Triple H throughout my whole 'NXT' run and he was a big reason I came back to WWE because I firmly believe in him as a leader, I firmly believe in him, as not just someone that cares about talent, but cares about the human being as well."
Gargano narrated two incidents to highlight the kind of person that Triple H is. He feels that "The Game's" kindness and compassion makes working in WWE fun.
"Even when I wasn't on a contract so we had our son Quill, I wasn't working with WWE at the time, Hunter still texted me and congratulated me on Quill, all that good stuff. Literally, like when the news broke, when I posted the news about my dad's restaurant, three minutes later, Triple H reached out and asked [if there's] anything he can do. I firmly believe in him and the fact that I get a chance now to work with him on 'Smackdown,' like we did back in 'NXT,' that was always a dream. That was always a goal and it just makes going to work so much more fun."
The WWE star left the promotion in 2021 when his contract expired but returned to WWE the following year.
Gargano calls Michaels and Triple H the smartest people in pro wrestling
Johnny Gargano revealed that he and long-time tag team partner Tommaso Ciampa were rejected after their tryout in 2015, but continued to wrestle in "WWE NXT" despite not having a contract. He stated that he and Ciampa were wrestling in the indies and on "NXT" during this time.
He believes the dedication and work ethic that he and Ciampa showcased had impressed Triple H. Gargano continued and praised "The Game" as well as current "NXT" supremo Shawn Michaels, calling them the smartest people he's met in the pro wrestling business.
"I think our work ethic and what we were able to do in the ring, really opened up a lot of eyes and it made Hunter even say, 'Wow these guys, these kids want it, they want it bad.' He respected that, he respected our grind, he respected our work ethic, and as you know, the years went on, that relationship blossomed and ... I say all the time how him and Shawn [Michaels] are two of the smartest people I've ever been around in wrestling, and I'm blessed, I'm really blessed to be able to work with them."
Gargano also discussed about Michaels as the creative head of "NXT," stating that "The Heartbreak Kid" produces a great show every week. He stated that he's a big fan of the show and watches it each week.