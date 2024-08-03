WWE Star Johnny Gargano Feels 'Blessed' To Work With These WWE HOFers

One-half of the WWE Tag Team Champion Johnny Gargano has discussed the impact that Triple H and Shawn Michaels have had on his WWE career.

Gargano recently spoke to the "Under The Ring" podcast about why his return to WWE was mostly because of Triple H's presence in the promotion.

Advertisement

"I worked hand in hand with Triple H throughout my whole 'NXT' run and he was a big reason I came back to WWE because I firmly believe in him as a leader, I firmly believe in him, as not just someone that cares about talent, but cares about the human being as well."

Gargano narrated two incidents to highlight the kind of person that Triple H is. He feels that "The Game's" kindness and compassion makes working in WWE fun.

"Even when I wasn't on a contract so we had our son Quill, I wasn't working with WWE at the time, Hunter still texted me and congratulated me on Quill, all that good stuff. Literally, like when the news broke, when I posted the news about my dad's restaurant, three minutes later, Triple H reached out and asked [if there's] anything he can do. I firmly believe in him and the fact that I get a chance now to work with him on 'Smackdown,' like we did back in 'NXT,' that was always a dream. That was always a goal and it just makes going to work so much more fun."

Advertisement

The WWE star left the promotion in 2021 when his contract expired but returned to WWE the following year.