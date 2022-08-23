Triple H And Shawn Michaels React To Johnny Gargano's WWE Return

Former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano made a surprise return to WWE last night in Toronto, and it would appear that two of his biggest advocates are delighted by the news. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who is now WWE's Head of Creative after leading the "NXT" brand between 2012 and 2021 and pushing Gargano in significant storylines during his tenure, provided some words of wisdom on Twitter.

Levesque quote tweeted Gargano's return video and posted, "Believe in yourself. Nobody will do it for you. Welcome to #WWERaw, @JohnnyGargano!" Also jumping in with his reaction was Levesque's longtime friend Shawn Michaels, who still currently works on the "NXT" brand. Michaels, who also quote retweeted the comeback video, seemed chuffed – and maybe surprised – by Gargano's return, tweeting "Well, would you look at that! Congrats @JohnnyGargano!"

Gargano initially performed for WWE from 2015 to 2021, primarily on "NXT," before ultimately choosing not to renew his deal upon its expiration. The key reason behind Gargano's decision to walk away from WWE was that he and his wife Candice LaRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world, and he ultimately wanted to be at home to be a father. Despite taking time away, it's said that "WWE maintained an interest in re-signing Gargano throughout his free agency period." Eventually, the belief was that the company "had a significantly higher chance" of re-signing him after Levesque assumed control of WWE creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. Gargano ultimately returned last night during "WWE Raw" – reportedly hidden backstage all day to keep his appearance under wraps - and was confronted in the ring by his former The Way teammate, Theory. The segment eventually saw Gargano superkick Theory, which may have signaled the start of a feud between the pair moving forward.