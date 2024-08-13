John Cena Doubles-Down On WWE Retirement: 'I Built A Relationship Of Trust'

In recent years, wrestling fans have seen some of the biggest names in the business call time on their careers, and 2025 will be no different, as John Cena has confirmed that he will officially retire following a WWE retirement tour. The only problem is that Cena is, unavoidably, a professional wrestler, and if there's one person who can never be fully trusted when they say they will retire, it's a professional wrestler.

However, Cena clarified in a recent interview with ComicBook.com that he means what he says about retiring.

"There isn't a check writer with enough money to change my mind when I hang it up in December," Cena said. "I don't want to continue for ego or financial gain. I built a relationship of trust and authenticity over the years with the WWE, and that's people who think I suck and people who believe in me, they know that I shoot them straight and I'm trustworthy. I mean what I say: when I'm done in December, I am done. It is the last time I will perform in a ring."

Going beyond 2025, Cena noted that he will be more than happy to make the odd appearance here and there, but as far as performing, 2025 will be the end for the leader of the Cenation.

"I'll be a member of the WWE family as an ambassador and a grateful one, but you will see me wear this [his suit], not the wristbands, the jorts, the ball cap. That, in December 2025, that goes away, and that's the reason why we're putting so much equity and emphasis on this farewell tour."