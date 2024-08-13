Tommy Dreamer Recalls Working With Late WCW Star Kevin Sullivan In ECW

The wrestling world is still reeling from the loss of the great Kevin Sullivan, who died last week at the age of 75.

On "Busted Open Radio," former ECW Champion Tommy Dreamer said a recent trip through his archives reminded him that he had met the Florida wrestling legend early in his career.

Advertisement

"I realized I met Kevin Sullivan in 1991 and I was 20 years old," Dreamer said. "I never realized Kevin was 21 years older than me. So I'm wrestling this guy who's 41-42 ... don't know why he took an interest in me. He would say I was the only babyface with child-bearing hips."

According to Dreamer, Sullivan used to squeeze Dreamer's love handles, knowing the former ECW Champion was self-conscious.

"His time in ECW was so, so valuable to me," Dreamer said. Dreamer's first feud in ECW revolved around him and Johnny Gunn winning the ECW Tag Team titles from Johnny Hotbody and Tony Stepson, only to lose the titles to the team of Kevin Sullivan and Taz weeks later. "[Sullivan] could go ... his upper body was always jacked."

Advertisement

Sullivan wasn't just helpful in the ring, as Dreamer said he would often offer him work during his early days in ECW, trying to get him to join WCW. While Dreamer didn't take Sullivan up on the deal, it helped with his self-confidence.

"I just said to him, 'Every time you offer me money, you're doubling it, so maybe I'll be worth more later,'" Dreamer remembered. "And he paused and he goes, 'You're a smart kid, I always knew you were.'"

Dreamer is still in awe of the camaraderie he shared with Sullivan, considering what a substantial part Sullivan played in Dreamer's young wrestling fandom. "I hated him growing up as a kid because he attacked Dusty Rhodes," Dreamer professed.