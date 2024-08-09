Kevin Sullivan Dead, Renowned Territory Villain & WCW Booker Reportedly Dies At Age 74

Kevin Sullivan, best known for his villainous performances and stint as lead booker for World Championship Wrestling, has reportedly died at age 74. The news was broken Friday morning by Pro Wrestling Insider. Sullivan had been dealing with health issues lately following complications from emergency surgery.

Sullivan is perhaps most notable to a certain generation of wrestling fans as the leader of the Three Faces of Fear and the Dungeon of Doom, stables that menaced Hulk Hogan in 1990s WCW prior to Hogan's heel turn and "Hollywood" persona as part of the New World Order. He's also remembered for his role in the intricate backstage politics of WCW, including his personal and professional rivalry with the late Chris Benoit and the infamous "I respect you, bookerman" incident involving Brian Pillman. Appropriately, Sullivan's last match as a wrestler was against Pillman's son, current "WWE NXT" star Lexis King, in 2019.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best wishes to Sullivan's friends and family.

This is a developing story that will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

