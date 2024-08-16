AEW's Bryan Danielson Weighs In On WWE Star John Cena's Retirement

WWE star John Cena officially announced his retirement last month at Money in the Bank where he revealed that the 2025 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 will be his final in-ring appearance at both shows and plans to completely retire from in-ring competition by the end of next year. Cena's former rival Bryan Danielson has commented on the WWE legend's decision to retire in 2025.

Speaking with "Talksport," Danielson reflected on his famous SummerSlam 2013 match with Cena for the WWE Championship where "The American Dragon" successfully captured the title and quickly lost it when Randy Orton cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

"There's people that they love him and there's people that they hate him, and the way that they reacted back and forth, to that point, that was my favorite match that I'd had in WWE," said Danielson. "It was about two minutes before I got pedigreed and then beaten for the title, but it was a really cool moment in my career."

The AEW star also stated that he hasn't spoken to Cena since he announced his retirement, and explained the reason why.

"I haven't spoken with him but you also have to understand I hate phones. I have friends but then I'm really bad at texting and like I also have, if you were to go to my phone right now, I have 3800 plus unread text messages," he said.

Danielson also shared that he has difficulty recounting his match with Cena at SummerSlam 2013 as he mentioned that main eventing one of WWE's largest shows of the year and winning the world title against the company's top star didn't feel real.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talksport" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.