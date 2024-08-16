Eric Bischoff Believes This NBA Legend Should Be In The WWE HOF

The celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame contains many figures, such as former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, former President Donald Trump, and even Kid Rock. One celebrity who has yet to be inducted is former NWO member Dennis "The Worm" Rodman.

Advertisement

On the latest "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff was asked if Rodman should join him in the Hall of Fame, and who should induct the former Chicago Bulls star.

"Hulk Hogan," Bischoff said, answering the second part first. "Will it ever happen? I don't know, but it probably should because Dennis deserves a lot of credit ... for WCW, was it our Mike Tyson moment? No. Was it in the same ballpark? Yeah."

According to Bischoff, Rodman taking part in WCW made it much easier for him to bring other celebrities in, such was Rodman's influence over the zeitgeist at the time. The former basketball star recently returned to wrestling, appearing on an episode of "AEW Collision" in Chicago's United Center, though in a non-wrestling role. The NBA legend has not wrestled since a match in Australia with Curt Hennig in 2000, while his last major match was a hardcore match against WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage, who defeated Rodman at the 1999 Road Wild event in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Advertisement

Rodman's most notable appearances for WCW were at the 1997 and 1998 Bash at the Beach events, both of which saw him team with Hulk Hogan, first in a loss to Lex Luger and The Giant in 1997, and then a win over DDP and former Utah Jazz Power Forward Karl "The Mailman" Malone.