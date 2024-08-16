WWE Star Bianca Belair Reveals The Name She Gave To Her Braids

In just eight years, Bianca Belair has risen to the top ranks within WWE. From main eventing WrestleMania 37 and winning the SmackDown Women's Championship to teaming with Jade Cargill to win the Women's Tag Team Championships, the "EST of WWE" has almost done it all. Belair, who is recognizable to mainstream audiences with her unique look, makes her ring gear and whips her long braid back and forth both in and out of the ring.

While speaking on an episode of Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" Belair revealed she has a name for her braid. She told Rhodes she has named the iconic braid "Destiny" and said that "she does her own thing."

"What's crazy about that is a lot of people still, still to this day [say], 'They're adding sound effects. Oh, she put something in it to make that noise,” Belair said. "Nope. There's no sound effects. Then there was Becky [Lynch]. She was the one that had all the marks on her stomach and people swore up and down that it was makeup ... It's real. The braid is a real thing. It has a mind of its own."

Belair, when asked by Rhodes if the braid was a heel or a babyface, mentioned that she was a heel back in "WWE NXT." She said when she's a heel, her braid is also a working heel, and it starts "hitting people for no reason." Belair joked that she can't control it.

"I'm like, 'Girl, why did you do that?'" she said. "And she's like, 'Cause I felt like it.' As a babyface, her number one rule is do not touch my hair. So when people touch it ... then it's justified and that's when she comes out and she has to do her thing."

