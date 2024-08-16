WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Recalls Splitting His Pants After F-5s From Brock Lesnar

While he might be retired from in-ring competition, "Scrap Iron" Adam Pearce still ends up tangling with plenty of WWE stars in his various general manager duties. Speaking with "Insight," the "WWE Raw" GM told Chris Van Vliet about the terror of being F5'd twice by former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Advertisement

"[My pants] split on the first one ... I remember saying to Brock 'How do you grab for the F5? I know it's a Fireman's Carry,'" Pearce recalled. "I said 'Don't worry, I'll get light for you' and he said 'You don't have to.'" Pearce was thoroughly intimidated by the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. "I said 'I know I don't have to, but I will,'" Pearce chuckled, wanting to be as easy to work with as possible, calling him a "freak athlete." Pearce had no clue that his pants had split on the first F5, receiving the second with his underwear sticking out. "Everyone's laughing at the fact that I split my pants, and I'm like 'You go take two F5s.'"

According to Pearce, the second F5 was the result of the crowd chanting for another, which is why Pearce calls Lesnar a "professional," as Lesnar not only improvised, but did so by communicating thoroughly but subtly to Pearce the whole time. Lesnar is currently away from WWE television, as he's part of a lawsuit levied against WWE, Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and various others, surrounding the alleged abuse, harassment, and trafficking of McMahon's former legal assistant Janel Grant.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.