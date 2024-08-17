The Undertaker Says This WWE Match Made Him Realize He Had To Stop Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had the final match of his career against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, and has remained content with retiring from in-ring competition ever since. However, "The Phenom" recently opened up about which match made him realize he needed to step back and stop wrestling. Speaking on Logan Paul's podcast "Impaulsive," Undertaker reflected on his match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia, explaining that he physically felt helpless in trying to make the match better after getting off to a rocky start.

Advertisement

"Man it was horrible. The match that I had with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. There was never a time in my career where I didn't feel like no matter what happened that I couldn't figure out a way to make it all work, and make it make sense get it back on track, and still have a decent match and he got concussed early on, it's 98 degrees at midnight in the desert and it was just like a train wreck. And the more I tried to fix it the worse it got. I'm not pointing fingers, it's just one of those things that happened where like I just didn't have it in me physically anymore to make things right."

Undertaker also expressed that he remains satisfied with his final match with Styles, despite the fact it wasn't a traditional wrestling contest due to WrestleMania 36 taking place in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Impaulsive" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.