During an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT that was just posted online this week, Triple H talked about last year's Saudi Arabia show, Super ShowDown, that featured the infamous Undertaker vs. Goldberg match. Triple H defended Undertaker and Goldberg talking about the weather conditions the wrestlers had to deal with.

"People can say what they want about Saudi Arabia or the match between 'Taker and Goldberg. My hat goes off to both of them," Triple H said. "It was a bad situation. I can attest to it. It was about 105 [degrees] and 100 percent humidity ringside.

"Randy [Orton] and I, when we were talking about it afterwards, there were moments where I wanted to change gears. There's things that you wanted to do differently, and I want to change gears, but I just cannot. It's humanly impossible in this moment. It was like wrestling in a sauna. It really was, and there were those moments where if you step out of a sauna, all of sudden you're like, 'I'm lightheaded. I might pass out.' It was so ridiculously hot. You put pressure on yourself and everything else on top of that. It's a lot."

Triple H noted how no one in the wrestling business can cut each other some slack. He talked about how Twitter can magnify things on a higher level making people say things that they would not say in real life.

"A funny thing in our business too is that no one cuts anyone slack on anything," Triple H said. "Ever. Sometimes I have to remind myself with social media that as you read it, it's just people reacting with passion.

"People will say the worst thing in the world on Twitter. They will make it sound like if you walked into a room and you were on fire, they would just walk away from you. Yet if they saw someone like Goldberg or 'Taker, they would be like in awe. It's the craziest thing, and the whole time they'd be talking about, 'you're an inspiration to my entire life.' Really? Because you crapped all over me on social media as if I wasn't there.'"

