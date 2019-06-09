On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported Goldberg did sustain a concussion in his match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown (results here). The main event of the show saw Taker pick up the victory, although a number of blown spots occurred after Goldberg's injury.

As noted, after the match Goldberg wrote on Twitter, "Knocked myself out and thought I could finish...love my fans...but let u down. Everyone else that found 'pleasure'...hope ur happy."

In the video above, a fan captured Goldberg collapsing to the floor right after the matched finished.